Next week brings Christopher Nolan‘s latest film to theaters in the form of Dunkirk, and you have a wide variety of formats in which you’ll be able to see it. But easily the best way to see the movie will be on the largest IMAX screen possible, because the director shot the film with IMAX large format film cameras, creating a massive, rich image that Nolan describes as something akin to virtual reality without the goggles. If that’s not enough to sell you on the movie, watch the Dunkirk IMAX featurette below for more convincing.

It’s Christopher Nolan’s involvement in the movie that has my interest, but I’m nowhere near as excited as I was to see Nolan’s movies like Inception and Interstellar. Though I’m currently not psyched to see Dunkirk, seeing IMAX footage like this does have me curious to see what it’s like to see this movie on the larger format screen. Plus, seeing how innovative they were with placing the camera in order to get unique shots, including on the sides of vintage war planes, is very cool.

If you want to make sure you catch Dunkirk on 70mm, as well as learn the difference between all the formats available for seeing the World War II drama, check out our previous post on the upcoming theatrical release right here.

Dunkirk arrives in theaters everywhere on July 21.