American Cinema Editors’ 2018 ACE Eddie Award Nominations Include ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Get Out’ & More
Posted on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
Even though we’re now officially into 2018, awards season continues in Hollywood. The Golden Globes are coming up this weekend and now the various guilds and organizations that represent the talented people who work behind the scenes of your favorite movies are putting forth the nominations for their own awards.
Today, it’s the American Cinema Editors announcing the nominees for their 68th ACE Eddie Awards. Like the Golden Globes, the ACE Eddie Awards divide the motion picture categories up into “dramatic” and “comedy,” which means Get Out is again strangely regarded as a comedy. Other nominees across the movie board include Dunkirk, Baby Driver and The LEGO Batman Movie. Meanwhile, television nominees include Portlandia, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones and more.
Check out the full list of the 2018 ACE Eddie Award nominations below.
As you’ll see, awards season favorites landed nominations in both feature film categories, though some like Call Me By Your Name, Battle of the Sexes and Phantom Thread were left out in the wind. Plus, smaller movies like A Ghost Story were ignored, but that’s usually how it goes with the American Cinema Editors. Of course, only five of these films will end up nominated for an Academy Award when the time comes. Anyway, without further adieu, here are all the nominations:
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
Blade Runner 2049 – Joe Walker, ACE
Dunkirk – Lee Smith, ACE
Molly’s Game – Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE
The Post – Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar
The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky, ACE
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
Baby Driver – Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE
Get Out – Gregory Plotkin
I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE
Lady Bird – Nick Houy
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory, ACE
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
Coco – Steve Bloom
Despicable Me 3 – Clair Dodgson
The Lego Batman Movie – David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE
Best Edited Documentary (Feature)
Cries From Syria – Aaron I. Butler
Jane – Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold – Ann Collins
LA 92 – TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay
Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)
The Defiant Ones – Part 1 – Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray
Five Came Back: The Price of Victory – Will Znidaric
The Nineties – Can We All Get Along? – Inbal Lessner, ACE
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01 – Ben Sozanski, ACE, Geeta Gandbhir; Andy Grieve, ACE
Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television
Black-ish: “Lemons” – John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge” – Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes
Portlandia: “Amore” – Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim
Will & Grace: “Grandpa Jack” – Peter Beyt
Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “Fatwa!” – Steven Rasch, ACE
Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker” – Jonathan Corn, ACE
Glow: “Pilot” – William Turro, ACE
Veep: “Chicklet” – Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman
Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
Better Call Saul: “Chicanery” – Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Witness” – Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE
Fargo: “Aporia” – Henk Van Eeghen, ACE
Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial” – Andrew Seklir, ACE
Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television
Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need” – David Berman
Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall” – Tim Porter, ACE
Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred” – Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin
Stranger Things: “The Gate” – Kevin D. Ross, ACE
Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television
Feud: “Pilot” – Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos
Genius: Einstein “Chapter One” – James D. Wilcox
The Wizard of Lies – Ron Patane
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
Deadliest Catch: “Lost at Sea” – Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: “The Perfect Scientology Family” – Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman
VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror” – Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas
***
That’s all for the 2018 ACE Eddie Award nominations. The winners will be announced on January 26 at a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. We’ll be sure to let you know who won in each category after they’re announced.Cool Posts From Around the Web: