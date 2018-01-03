Even though we’re now officially into 2018, awards season continues in Hollywood. The Golden Globes are coming up this weekend and now the various guilds and organizations that represent the talented people who work behind the scenes of your favorite movies are putting forth the nominations for their own awards.

Today, it’s the American Cinema Editors announcing the nominees for their 68th ACE Eddie Awards. Like the Golden Globes, the ACE Eddie Awards divide the motion picture categories up into “dramatic” and “comedy,” which means Get Out is again strangely regarded as a comedy. Other nominees across the movie board include Dunkirk, Baby Driver and The LEGO Batman Movie. Meanwhile, television nominees include Portlandia, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones and more.

Check out the full list of the 2018 ACE Eddie Award nominations below.

As you’ll see, awards season favorites landed nominations in both feature film categories, though some like Call Me By Your Name, Battle of the Sexes and Phantom Thread were left out in the wind. Plus, smaller movies like A Ghost Story were ignored, but that’s usually how it goes with the American Cinema Editors. Of course, only five of these films will end up nominated for an Academy Award when the time comes. Anyway, without further adieu, here are all the nominations:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

Blade Runner 2049 – Joe Walker, ACE

Dunkirk – Lee Smith, ACE

Molly’s Game – Alan Baumgarten, ACE, Josh Schaeffer & Elliot Graham, ACE

The Post – Michael Kahn, ACE & Sarah Broshar

The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

Baby Driver – Jonathan Amos, ACE & Paul Machliss, ACE

Get Out – Gregory Plotkin

I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

Lady Bird – Nick Houy

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

Coco – Steve Bloom

Despicable Me 3 – Clair Dodgson

The Lego Batman Movie – David Burrows, ACE, Matt Villa & John Venzon, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

Cries From Syria – Aaron I. Butler

Jane – Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold – Ann Collins

LA 92 – TJ Martin, Scott Stevenson, Dan Lindsay

Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)

The Defiant Ones – Part 1 – Lasse Järvi, Doug Pray

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory – Will Znidaric

The Nineties – Can We All Get Along? – Inbal Lessner, ACE

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge – 01 – Ben Sozanski, ACE, Geeta Gandbhir; Andy Grieve, ACE

Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

Black-ish: “Lemons” – John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge” – Kabir Akhtar, ACE & Kyla Plewes

Portlandia: “Amore” – Heather Capps, Ali Greer, Jordan Kim

Will & Grace: “Grandpa Jack” – Peter Beyt

Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “Fatwa!” – Steven Rasch, ACE

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker” – Jonathan Corn, ACE

Glow: “Pilot” – William Turro, ACE

Veep: “Chicklet” – Roger Nygard, ACE & Gennady Fridman

Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

Better Call Saul: “Chicanery” – Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Witness” – Kelley Dixon, ACE & Skip Macdonald, ACE

Fargo: “Aporia” – Henk Van Eeghen, ACE

Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial” – Andrew Seklir, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

Big Little Lies: “You Get What You Need” – David Berman

Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall” – Tim Porter, ACE

Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred” – Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

Stranger Things: “The Gate” – Kevin D. Ross, ACE

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television

Feud: “Pilot” – Adam Penn, ACE & Ken Ramos

Genius: Einstein “Chapter One” – James D. Wilcox

The Wizard of Lies – Ron Patane

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

Deadliest Catch: “Lost at Sea” – Rob Butler, ACE & Ben Bulatao, ACE

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: “The Perfect Scientology Family” – Reggie Spangler, Ben Simoff, Kevin Hibbard & Vince Oresman

VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror” – Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

***

That’s all for the 2018 ACE Eddie Award nominations. The winners will be announced on January 26 at a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. We’ll be sure to let you know who won in each category after they’re announced.