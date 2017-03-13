Earlier this month, Disney unveiled the first trailer for the DuckTales reboot featuring the voices of David Tennant (Scrooge), Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan (Huey, Dewey & Louie), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), and Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack). While the new voices were a bit off-putting for a fan of the original series, I was actually blown away by the retro design style of this traditional 2D animated show.

Now Disney XD has released another short DuckTales teaser focusing on Donald Duck (voiced by Tony Anselmo in the new series) and it just looks fantastic. Watch the Ducktales teaser, entitled “Donald Duck’s Tales,” below!



Ducktales Trailer: “Donald Duck’s Tales”

How beautiful are the character and world designs of this show? It really makes me wish that a big Hollywood studio like Disney would invest some money in a non-CG animated feature film again because that medium still has plenty of artful life in it yet. You can watch the longer first look Ducktales trailer here, if you want to see more. It looks like Donald Duck will serve a bigger role in this new series, as the character served only a minor role in the original show, with Scrooge and his nephews taking the spotlight.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Disney XD has already ordered a second season of ahead of its premiere, which is definitely a sign of confidence. In the meantime, the first season of the new DuckTales series will consist of 21 half-hour episodes and two hour-long specials. The show will premiere on Disney XD in this summer.