Most commercials are awful. That’s just the reality of the advertising world. But every now and then, a solid commercial comes along that almost makes you forget that a company is trying to sell you something. Such is the case with a new Domino’s commercial that takes more than a cue from the John Hughes classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Stranger Things supporting actor Joe Keery (aka the son of Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz) stars in the commercial that puts him in the shoes of a cool Ferris Bueller type teen who is trying to make it home before his Domino’s pizza arrives. It’s quite the loyal, albeit abridged recreation of Ferris Bueller’s race against the clock to get home before his parents get back from work.

Watch the Domino’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off commercial after the jump.

As someone who grew up watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off countless times and counts it among my favorite films of all time, I’m pretty impressed by this recreation. The locations that Joe Keery runs through aren’t exactly the same, but that’s definitely the real Ferris Bueller house. Plus, Domino’s gets points for getting Alan Ruck (who played Ferris’ best friend Cameron) to make a cameo as the guy driving the car next to Keery, even if him doing a double take at some kid running down the street doesn’t make much sense.

We’d also like to point out we’re not even getting paid by Domino’s to run this. We just thought it was cool, especially since it was directed by Meaning of Robots helmer Matt Lenski. Though I wouldn’t turn down some free pizza. There’s another Ferris Bueller’s Day Off themed commercial with Joe Keery, but it’s not quite as good. You can watch it right here.

For those interested, as a point of comparison, here’s the entire race home from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: