When it comes to animation, Walt Disney Pictures has long been a shining example of how to tell stories that not only strike an emotional chord but also deliver stunning visuals. Though there are some who think the House of Mouse is overrated, you’d be hard pressed to find another animation studio that has so abundantly and consistently delivered such magnificent movies.

Now one editor has assembled a supercut showing off the incredible visuals that Disney has brought to life over the 80 years that they’ve been making feature length animated films. With over six minutes of footage spanning from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937 to Moana in 2016, this video will have you wanting to go through your entire Disney catalog all over again.

Watch the supercut of Disney’s most beautiful shots after the jump.

Even Disney’s less claimed films have some truly stunning shots. All the more impressive are the animated landscapes that were created before technology allowed animated to be created and perfected inside of a computer. In fact, seeing this supercut makes me wish that Walt Disney Animation would make one of their traditional 2D animated films every five years or so. While their 3D computer animated movies have taken aesthetic cues from their 2D animated classics, there’s just something that I miss about the style of those older movies.