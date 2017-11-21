(Welcome to The Disney Discourse, a recurring feature where Josh Spiegel discusses the latest in Disney news. He goes deep on everything from the animated classics to the theme parks to live-action franchises. In this edition: the second part in a series ranking all 368 songs featured in Disney animated films.)

There are four original songs in Cars, with “Real Gone” playing over the opening montage. Sheryl Crow is appropriately gritty in singing the film’s best number.

This short song, played during Moana’s prologue, is beautiful backing to the image of the spirit of the ocean playing with a toddler-sized version of our heroine.

The animation to this segment of Make Mine Music is more impressive than the song, depicting two dancers in silhouette.

The earliest depiction of childbirth in a Disney feature is as sanitized as it gets: a stork delivers babies to circus animals in Dumbo in the cutesy “Look Out for Mr. Stork.”

It was smart of Pixar to work with Mumford and Sons as the band built steam. “Learn Me Right,” which they sing with Birdy, isn’t their best song, but fits in well with Brave.

“You Belong to My Heart” is a fine ballad, but not a big standout within the various sections of The Three Caballeros.

The 1973 Robin Hood is a laid-back affair, so “Not in Nottingham,” its grimmest song, has an uphill, failing battle.

There’s nothing wrong with this song, where Pooh explains his operating ethos. But compared with the other songs in Winnie the Pooh, it’s a letdown.

Like a number of Pixar films, James and the Giant Peach ends with a rousing Randy Newman song. “Good News” is an upbeat piece of music, but is tonally off with the film.

This song, meant to placate the nasty Giant, is more sleepy than dreamy. It’s…okay.

This number features Winnie the Pooh in his version of Heaven: honey, honey everywhere. Zooey Deschanel’s echo-y backing vocals add to the song’s dreamy tone.

Odd how, in Frozen, Broadway star Jonathan Groff plays a character who barely sings. Groff has a great voice, which makes this slim number enjoyable. But give him more to do!

Carrie Underwood singing at the end of Enchanted makes perfect sense. But “Ever Ever After” is hollow when compared with the sharper songs in the film’s first half.

Bambi, like his friends, gets twitterpated. When he sees his true love, Faline, this song plays over the soundtrack. Like most of the film’s songs, it’s haunting, but too slight.

This song, performed by the anthropomorphized harp trapped by the Giant in Disney’s take on “Jack and the Beanstalk,” is as joyful as the title suggests.

Getting Benny Goodman’s crew for Make Mine Music is one of the film’s smartest moves. “All the Cats Join In” is jazzy and matched by a fourth-wall-breaking sequence.

Sung by Julie Fowlis, “Into the Open Air” is a fine, if plodding number that doesn’t have the same pop as her other song in Brave.

This overly expository song serves as an introduction to and mission statement for David Tomlinson’s fun fraud of a character in Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Remember when 98 Degrees sang over the closing credits of Mulan with Stevie Wonder? Wonder’s great, because of course, but he can only pick up so much slack.

The animation for this song was originally going to be in Fantasia, scored to Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune.” “Blue Bayou” isn’t as good, but it’s still dreamy.

This is probably the best sequence in Make Mine Music, thanks to Jerry Colonna’s over-the-top performance as the narrator of the story about an over-confident baseball player.

This is arguably the most famous song from Alice in Wonderland, but still short. Like…shorter than it will take you to read this capsule. So it can only rank so high.

This pop hit originated from Meet the Robinsons, and is the film’s best, least wacky song. Rob Thomas’ vocals are bland, but the song is a balm after the manic story.

The humor in The Nightmare Before Christmas is very dark, exemplified by the overlong “Kidnap the Sandy Claws,” where three trick-or-treaters decide how to abduct the beloved icon.

The Andrews Sisters provide the singing narrative for this segment in Melody Time. They’ll show up again, but “Little Toot” is enlivened by their performance.

None of the songs in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh are bad, per se, but a couple are slightly unmemorable. “Mind Over Matter” is fine without sticking out.

Jiminy Cricket shows up as an emcee for Fun and Fancy Free, starting with this mission statement. It’s nowhere near as good as Jiminy’s other recognizable Disney song.

Glynis Johns is an immensely talented singer. So it’s a shame that all she gets musically in Mary Poppins is the simpering “Sister Suffragette.”

The first two Toy Story films have a solid track record with Randy Newman songs. “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3 is fine, but it’s also the film’s weakest element.

“La La Lu” is another brief song in Lady and the Tramp, a sweet lullaby sung to the “starsweeper” baby of Jim Dear and Darling.

Darleen Carr has a very nice voice, which is why this number works, if it works at all. Its retrograde gender roles look even worse 50 years later.

The operatic, inherently ridiculous “The Whale Who Wanted to Sing at the Met,” a tragic story sung through by Nelson Eddy, is the best part of Make Mine Music.

This Alan Menken/Stephen Schwartz number sets the stage for the playful satire of Enchanted, sounding like a twinkly princess song and a mockery of the same.

Funny how Mary Poppins is about a family in need of mending, but the kids in that family only get a couple forgettable, sweet songs, such as “The Perfect Nanny.”

The music to this song is among the best of Alice in Wonderland. The song is…well, let’s focus on the score.

The mice get a lot of screen time in Cinderella. Yet they get just one song, the chirpy, regressive “The Work Song.”

Like most of The Nightmare Before Christmas, “Making Christmas” is melancholic, but the balance of bleakness and black humor is weirdly charming.

In Bedknobs and Broomsticks, David Tomlinson plays a charming con artist, and his gift is on display in the otherwise mediocre “Eglantine.”

This is the most pleasant song in Brother Bear. It’s Phil Collins’ easy-listening style of songwriting, but a bit better.

Like the princess movies of old, Enchanted features a romance and has a love song as the lovers dance. “So Close” is sweet enough, but its sincerity is off-putting after the tongue-in-cheek songs.

This mildly witty, monotonous song functions as exposition, in which Jack Skellington fails to explain to Halloween Town’s citizens how Christmas works.

“Hip Hip Pooh-Ray” is a fun march, as slight as the other songs in The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, but filled with wordy lyrics like other Sherman Brothers numbers.

Burl Ives’ performance of this soothing old folk song in So Dear to My Heart is the film’s most enduring legacy.

Here, Dick Van Dyke appears as a bank’s CEO, trying to encourage George Banks’ kids to give their money to him. This song is creepy, but ridiculous.