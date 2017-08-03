Maybe the news that a bunch of Disney Princesses are going to cameo in Wreck-It Ralph 2 has stuck with you, and you’ve been jonesing for the chance to see some of your favorite animated royalty back on the big screen again. Or maybe you’ve been trying to convince a friend to get into Star Trek ahead of Star Trek: Discovery’s premiere, and you’ve been hoping for a chance to watch arguably the best Trek movie in a theater with them. Or hell, maybe you’re just scrolling through a website devoted to movies and all of that sounds like it’s right up your alley.

Whatever the case may be, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and a bunch of modern Disney classics are returning to theaters for a limited time. Find out when and where you can see them below.



ComingSoon says that Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures are re-releasing Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan to celebrate the movie’s 35th anniversary in a special two-day event. Fans will be able to see the film on Sunday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time. Aside from the modernized J.J. Abrams reboot movies, I’ve always found Wrath of Khan to be the best Trek movie to introduce newbies to the original crew. The first film, while it has its charms, luxuriates in its deliberately slow pacing, while Khan (which was first released in 1982) moves at a much faster clip and contains a lot of hallmarks of the franchise: space battles, dramatic confrontations on big screens, and the moving death of a major character. The film will be playing in 600 theaters nationwide, and you can get tickets at FathomEvents.com.



Meanwhile, OhMyDisney says that a handful of Disney princess movies will be playing during the Dream Big, Princess marathon at 304 AMC Theater locations across the U.S., as well as at the El Capitan Theater here in Hollywood. The site specifically lists cities like Los Angeles, Orlando, Boston, Atlanta, New York, and Denver as locations for the event, but there’s no official listing available of where else the movies might be playing, so you’ll have to check your local listings as the release dates approach. Speaking of those release dates, here’s what’s playing and when:

Beauty and the Beast – September 15 Mulan – September 22 Tangled – September 29 (September 22 at El Capitan) Moana – September 29 at El Capitan The Princess and the Frog – October 6 (September 15 at El Capitan) Brave – October 13 (September 8 at El Capitan)

Each theater location will have a total of 70 Disney Princess movie showtimes; each movie will run for one week with 14 showtimes per week at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. every day. Tickets are available now. Which of these films would you most want to see in a theater – either again, or for the first time?