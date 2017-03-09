Disney Footage Descriptions: ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ ‘Guardians Vol. 2,’ Pixar’s ‘Coco’ & More
Posted on Thursday, March 9th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
In addition to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage description we ran earlier, we also have a rundown of all the other sneak previews that Disney screened during yesterday’s shareholder meeting. This includes clips from Frozen 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Pixar’s Coco and some concept art from Captain Marvel. We’ve got the full rundown below.
/Film reader Matthew Hansen sent in the following report from the Disney shareholder’s meeting in Denver Colorado:
The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders opened, as always, with a sizzle reel explaining the values/ideals and goals of the company. As always, quick snippets from unreleased films were included with other clips from films, TV shows and sports. The shots shown included:
- A shot of Anna and Elsa from Frozen 2. They looked different. I didn’t quite catch the details of her outfit but Elsa had a blue, velvet-looking dress, definitely new from what we’ve seen them in.
- Some clips from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Baby Groot sitting in a seat on the Milano as Star-Lord yells back “Groot, put your seatbelt on!”, a shot of Rocket with a gun, another shot of Rocket flying a ship and talking about how they’ll really be able to jack up their prices as two-time galaxy savers.
- A shot of Cate Blanchett as Hela from Thor: Ragnarok, holding Mjolnir from the top, with the handle horizontal and extending away from her. Several shots of Thor and Hulk, both in gladiator garb, as seen in EW photos. Also, a shot of Thor putting his helmet on and turning side pieces of helmet from horizontal to vertical.
- A few quick shots from Pixar’s Coco, both of the main character strumming his guitar and of a Dia de los Muertos street parade.
Once CEO Bob Iger began the meeting, he discussed the different areas of the company and when he got to the Studios, he spoke about their upcoming slate of films.
- He showed a clip from Beauty and the Beast.
- He showed a clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with Baby Groot in red Ravager outfit walking slowly with his head down, his steps squishy. H seemed sad. He gets close to a cell holding Yondu and Rocket. Yondu yells “Hey Twig, come here.” After Baby Groot walks over, Yondu and Rocket explain to him how to break them out. Yondu takes his Ravager badge off his coat and gives it to Baby Groot and tells him to take it up to a room where that will open a drawer with a key. Groot takes the badge and puts it on his head, all sad. Rocket then interprets that Groot thought he wanted him to wear it as a hat and that made him sad because he doesn’t like hats and thinks people think he has a funny-shaped head. Rocket asks Groot if that’s why he is sad.
- They also mentioned Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel. This included a piece of concept art of Captain Marvel, an action pose of her in the air, about to hit someone.
