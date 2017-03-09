In addition to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage description we ran earlier, we also have a rundown of all the other sneak previews that Disney screened during yesterday’s shareholder meeting. This includes clips from Frozen 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Pixar’s Coco and some concept art from Captain Marvel. We’ve got the full rundown below.

/Film reader Matthew Hansen sent in the following report from the Disney shareholder’s meeting in Denver Colorado:

The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders opened, as always, with a sizzle reel explaining the values/ideals and goals of the company. As always, quick snippets from unreleased films were included with other clips from films, TV shows and sports. The shots shown included:

A shot of Anna and Elsa from Frozen 2 . They looked different. I didn’t quite catch the details of her outfit but Elsa had a blue, velvet-looking dress, definitely new from what we’ve seen them in.

. They looked different. I didn’t quite catch the details of her outfit but Elsa had a blue, velvet-looking dress, definitely new from what we’ve seen them in. Some clips from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 : Baby Groot sitting in a seat on the Milano as Star-Lord yells back “Groot, put your seatbelt on!”, a shot of Rocket with a gun, another shot of Rocket flying a ship and talking about how they’ll really be able to jack up their prices as two-time galaxy savers.

: Baby Groot sitting in a seat on the Milano as Star-Lord yells back “Groot, put your seatbelt on!”, a shot of Rocket with a gun, another shot of Rocket flying a ship and talking about how they’ll really be able to jack up their prices as two-time galaxy savers. A shot of Cate Blanchett as Hela from Thor: Ragnarok , holding Mjolnir from the top, with the handle horizontal and extending away from her. Several shots of Thor and Hulk, both in gladiator garb, as seen in EW photos. Also, a shot of Thor putting his helmet on and turning side pieces of helmet from horizontal to vertical.

as Hela from , holding Mjolnir from the top, with the handle horizontal and extending away from her. Several shots of Thor and Hulk, both in gladiator garb, as seen in EW photos. Also, a shot of Thor putting his helmet on and turning side pieces of helmet from horizontal to vertical. A few quick shots from Pixar’s Coco, both of the main character strumming his guitar and of a Dia de los Muertos street parade.

Once CEO Bob Iger began the meeting, he discussed the different areas of the company and when he got to the Studios, he spoke about their upcoming slate of films.