This month, Beauty and the Beast joins Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book on the list of Disney animated features that have undergone live-action makeovers. And over the next few years, that list is only going to grow. It seems like every week brings a major update on yet another Disney fairy tale, and the studio’s already got several dates set aside for these projects through 2019. Let’s take a look at all the Disney live-action remakes in development right now.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Remake in development: A live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is coming, with Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) writing the script. The new film will be a musical with original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). Note: this is a distinct project from The Order of the Seven, a revisionist retelling that Disney was working on a few years ago that has since been killed.

Spinoff in development: Disney has scooped up Justin Merz‘s script Rose Red and set Evan Daugherty (Snow White and the Huntsman) to rewrite. The film is billed as a “companion piece” to Snow White starring her sister, Rose Red. After Snow White falls under the spell of that poison apple, Rose Red joins forces with the Seven Dwarfs on a quest to break the curse.

The competition: 2012 saw two different Snow White adaptations in theaters, Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman. The latter got a Snow White-less sequel, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, which bombed at the box office sequel last spring. Odds are we don’t have to worry about any more Huntsman sequels.

Pinocchio (1940)

Remake in development: Peter Hedges (The Odd Life of Timothy Green) is working on a live-action film inspired by Pinocchio. This new version is expected to be a darker take than the 1940 animated version, sticking more closely to Carlo Collodi‘s 1883 novel.

The competition: Warner Bros. has long been developing their own live-action Pinocchio movie. Last we heard, Ron Howard was planning to direct with Robert Downey Jr. set to play Gepetto. Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro‘s stop-motion Pinocchio project recently scooped up a new writer, Over the Garden Wall creator Patrick McHale.

Fantasia (1940) / Fantasia 2000 (1999)

Remake in development: Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are writing a live-action version of Night on Bald Mountain, the closing segment of 1940’s Fantasia. The scene follows a demon who summons monsters who wreak havoc in the night, only to go back into hiding once day breaks. Tonally, the project has been compared to another dark-ish Disney fantasy, Maleficent.

Dumbo (1941)

Remake in development: A Dumbo remake has been in development for the past couple of years, with Ehren Kruger (Transformers) coming on to write the script in 2014 and Tim Burton signing on to direct in 2015. It’s expected to be a CG/live-action hybrid like The Jungle Book, and PETA is already lobbying the filmmakers to make the ending more animal-friendly. Tom Hanks was being courted to play the villain as of earlier this year, but you can probably count out Will Smith as one of the leads.

Cinderella (1950)

Remake already released: 2015’s Cinderella is one of the big success stories to come out of Disney’s push to live-action-remake all their animated classics. With a worldwide take of $543 million, it was the 12th highest-grossing movie of the year, and received fawning reviews to boot. No sequel has been announced… yet.

Spinoff in development: Okay, Prince Charming isn’t a Cinderella spinoff exactly. But we’re putting it here for simplicity’s sake, since Prince Charming is more like a character type who’s shown up in everything from Cinderella to Sleeping Beauty. Matt Fogel‘s spec script is described as a live-action comedy told from the perspective of the prince’s brother, who’s always struggled to live up to the family name.

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Remake already released: Really, you can thank (or blame) 2010’s Alice in Wonderland for the fact that Disney seems hell-bent on remaking every property it has. Tim Burton‘s live-action / CG adventure was a star-studded, billion-dollar smash hit, despite middling reviews.

Sequel already released: Alice in Wonderland was such a success, in fact, that it yielded a sequel directed by James Bobin… which fell flat on its face when it was released this summer. Another sequel seems unlikely at this point, though you never know.

The competition: Brave helmer Brenda Chapman is looking to make her live-action directing debut on Come Away, a prequel that reimagines Alice and Peter Pan as siblings.