Almost exactly three years ago, an impressive live-action commercial for Bungie’s video game Destiny debuted, directed by TRON Legacy helmer Joseph Kosinski. It was an awesome sci-fi short in the guise of a video game advertisement, and it had some incredible action at the center of it. Now with the release of Destiny 2 under a week away, a new live-action commercial has debuted from another blockbuster filmmaker.

Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is behind the live-action Destiny 2 trailer that just debuted and it’s another fantastic sci-fi short that is chock full of badass action that we’d love to see on the big screen some day. Plus, it has Nathan Fillion in it, which is always good news. Watch the Destiny 2 trailer to below to see what we’re talking about.

Watch Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Destiny 2 Trailer

That’s Nathan Fillion as Cayde-6, and the stunning visuals you see are courtesy of Ken Seng, the cinematographer from Deadpool. And just like the first Destiny commercial used Led Zeppelin’s famous “Immigrant Song,” this advertisement uses a signature Beastie Boys song to drive the commercial with the perfect blend of humor and awesome visuals.

We reached out to Jordan Vogt-Roberts to talk about the challenge of visualizing the vibrant world of Destiny in a live-action environment and creating something that feels like a true short film rather than just your average advertisement trying to sell the masses a new video game. Here’s what he had to say:

“It was an absolute dream being able to collaborate with Bungie, Activision, 72 and Sunny, and Framestore on this spot. Video games are an enormous passion of mine and I will forever be obsessed with how to best translate active experience of playing a video game into the passive experience of watching something. I hope this spot can simultaneously introduce a brand new world to Destiny and also be something that core fans are proud of and they feel represents the world they’ve logged thousands of hours into. From what Nathan Fillion brings to Cayde-6 to what Ken Seng the director of photography brought to the visual aesthetic of this spot, it was all in service of further realizing the Destiny world in a live action environment. More so than ever before I wanted to bring the vibrant colors and inspired art direction to life in a way that wasn’t afraid of the bold source material. Likewise I hope the spot helps capture the feeling of working as a team the way way in which the game makes you feel heroic. I’m also proud to have shot so much of this spot practically. combining the incredible work of Legacy FX with the ruins of my home of Detroit. I think it provides a grounded and tactile feel to something equally fantastic. Oh, and that’s on top of the fact that we have a Beastie Boys track in this commercial. All of those things amount to a series of events where I’m so thankful for being able to do what I do and so appreciative of all the people it took to bring this together in a very short amount of time. This is part of my ever-evolving goal of improving how we translate video games to film. I hope fans love it and recognize it was made by a gamer, for gamers.”

I love that Jordan Vogt-Roberts brought a production like this back to his home in Detroit, a city that is tragically being left further and further behind the rest of the country. At least Vogt-Roberts could turn the “ruins” of his city into something beautiful by featuring them in this live-action commercial for Destiny 2.

If you’re interested in the game, Destiny 2 hits Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 6, 2017.