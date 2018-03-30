Forget cancelling the apocalypse, Pacific Rim Uprising‘s worst transgression was that it probably cancelled the party of the year.

Steven S. DeKnight‘s sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 action monsters-vs.-robots flick nearly had an out-of-this-world cameo from none other than Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. But sadly, a James Gunn Pacific Rim Uprising cameo was not meant to be.

Gunn revealed his secret Pacific Rim Uprising cameo in a tweet on Monday, after the mecha-movie sequel shot to the top of the box office.

“Congrats to [Steven S. DeKnight] on the Number One movie this weekend, Pacific Rim Uprising!” Gunn wrote in his Twitter caption, before revealing the real humdinger: He was supposed to make a cameo in the movie, before it ended up on the cutting room floor.

“Here’s a shot of me & [Jennifer Holland] from the scene we shot for it (yes, really),” Gunn said. “I’m sure they deleted it because they want to spin off my marvelous DJ dancing into its own movie!”

Congrats to @stevendeknight on the Number One movie this weekend, #PacificRimUprising! Here’s a shot of me & @JennLholland from the scene we shot for it (yes, really). I’m sure they deleted it because they want to spin off my marvelous DJ dancing into its own movie! ?? pic.twitter.com/TZxCkoboQk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2018

There’s a lot going on in this picture. First is Gunn’s ridiculous hairstyle and wardrobe, one that suggests he’s a flamboyant DJ who may not actually be good at his job. But he does have a beautiful woman on his arm, played by actress Jennifer Holland.

It’s likely that this scene would have happened toward the beginning of the film, when we’re first introduced to John Boyega‘s Jake Pentacost, who’s on a hedonistic spiral of hard partying before his adopted sister Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) finds and recruits him for the revived Jaeger program.

We may never know for sure, but at least we’ll always have this glorious picture to remind us of what could have been.

Pacific Rim Uprising also stars Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Adria Arjona and Nick E. Tarabay. It’s currently playing in theaters.

Here is the official synopsis for Pacific Rim Uprising: