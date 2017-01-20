‘Deidra & Laney Rob a Train’ Trailer: Netflix Hits Sundance With Teen Heist Charmer
Posted on Friday, January 20th, 2017 by Angie Han
Sundance is now in full swing, which means those of you at home might be feeling festival envy right about now. But the good news is that we won’t have long to wait until some of this year’s promising features get released. As a matter of fact, we’re less than two months away from seeing Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, which was first announced by Netflix last year.
The film, directed by Sydney Freeland, is exactly what it says on the package: it’s about two girls named Deidra (Ashleigh Murray) and Laney (Rachel Crow) who decide to start robbing trains. They hatch the plan in order to make ends meet after their mother is thrown in jail, and it looks like they turn out to be actually pretty good at it. Unfortunately, their heists are so successful that they catch the attention of a detective (Tim Blake Nelson), who sets out to find these mystery bandits. Watch the Deidra & Laney Rob a Train trailer below.
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train hits Netflix March 17.
Life is moving fast for whip-smart high school senior Deidra (Ashleigh Murray) and her younger sister Laney (Rachel Crow). Graduation looms, their part-time dad is a full-time schemer, and adolescent embarrassments arrive daily — just like the train that rambles noisily through their backyard. But things take a turn for the worse when their mother Marigold (Danielle Nicolet) is thrown in jail for a minor offense after succumbing to the pressure of single parenting. To help her struggling family, Deidra hatches a plan to start robbing trains. Things go off without a hitch, until a railroad detective (Tim Blake Nelson) starts sniffing around.
Directed by Sydney Freeland and written by Shelby Farrell, the Netflix original film Deidra & Laney Rob a Train stars Ashleigh Murray, Rachel Crow, Tim Blake Nelson, Danielle Nicolet, Sasheer Zamata, David Sullivan, Missi Pyle, Arturo Castro, Brooke Markham and Sharon Lawrence. Susan Cartsonis and Nick Moceri serve as producers. Randy Kiyan, Ian Bricke, and Funa Maduka serve as executive producers.
