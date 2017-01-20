Sundance is now in full swing, which means those of you at home might be feeling festival envy right about now. But the good news is that we won’t have long to wait until some of this year’s promising features get released. As a matter of fact, we’re less than two months away from seeing Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, which was first announced by Netflix last year.

The film, directed by Sydney Freeland, is exactly what it says on the package: it’s about two girls named Deidra (Ashleigh Murray) and Laney (Rachel Crow) who decide to start robbing trains. They hatch the plan in order to make ends meet after their mother is thrown in jail, and it looks like they turn out to be actually pretty good at it. Unfortunately, their heists are so successful that they catch the attention of a detective (Tim Blake Nelson), who sets out to find these mystery bandits. Watch the Deidra & Laney Rob a Train trailer below.

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train hits Netflix March 17.