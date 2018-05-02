Decoding Westworld S2E02 – Reunion

Posted on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 by

Westworld reunion review

Decoding Westworld is a weekly podcast recapping the HBO original series Westworld. In this episode, Joanna and David discuss the second episode of the second season, “Reunion.” Be sure to check out Chris Evangelista’s recap and Joanna Robinson’s recap of this episode. 

Thanks for listening to this season of Decoding Westworld. Have your own crackpot theory?  Want to leave us feedback in general? Get in touch with us at decodingwestworld(at)gmail(dot)com. Thanks!

Play Now in your Browser:

Subscribe to Decoding Westworld:

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Decoding Westworld, slashfilmcast

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.