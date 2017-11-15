Blink and you may miss the actual footage in the bizarre but on-brand Deadpool 2 trailer. Or you’ll end up with a bunch of blood and paint in your eyes.

Following up with the first film’s viral marketing, which gleefully plastered poop emoji jokes all over Los Angeles billboards, Deadpool 2‘s first trailer comes in the form of a Bob Ross parody. The name doesn’t ring a bell? It’s that sweet middle-aged guy with the alarmingly large head of hair who painted trees while talking in a soothing voice on public access television. It was like the early days of ASMR, but with Deadpool, it’s more like a sensory attack.

Watch the Deadpool 2 Trailer

It seems at first like one of the many joke videos or pictures released by Ryan Reynolds on Twitter in the months leading up to the first movie’s release. Reynolds dons the Deadpool costume and enacts some satirical and self-deprecating pose or bit — in this case, he adds a Bob Ross wig and starts to parody the beloved PBS painting program, The Joy of Painting. There’s always something a little off though — Deadpool’s crass, psychotic comments like “God I love cocaine. So much” and the paint colors named after movies like Soylent Green or A Clockwork Orange stand out.

But just as the trailer is about to lull you to sleep (like many a Bob Ross program), Deadpool 2 attacks you with a flurry of new footage. If you’re impatient, skip to the 1:30 mark to se Deadpool doing his thing: shooting up bad guys, having sex with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), getting flicked off by Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and generally engaging in all sorts of unseemly violence. We see Zazie Beets kicking down a door as Domino and a peek at Julian Dennison, the kid who was so great in Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, and T.J. Miller. It is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.