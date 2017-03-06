Last week, 20th Century Fox surprised us with a Deadpool 2 teaser trailer attached to Logan. Entitled “Deadpool: No Good Dead,” the three and a half minute short film follows Ryan Reynolds, reprising his role as Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool), as he tries to save someone being robbed in an alley. You might have missed some of the fun references that filmmaker David Leitch and crew helped hide in the video, so let’s run down the Deadpool 2 teaser trailer easter eggs.

The Music

The Deadpool 2 teaser trailer begins with Wade Wilson strolling along, listening to music on his headphones. In the online version, the song playing is John Parr’s theme from St. Elmo’s Fire / Man in Motion. The theatrical version has a different song for whatever reason (maybe rights costs?) – Juice Newton’s Angel in the Morning. This is, of course, the song that is used in the opening for the original Deadpool film.

Royal Diner

As we pan around Wade Wilson, we see the Royal Diner in the background, a restaurant frequented on the show Bones. The series shoots on Stage 9 at 20th Century Fox Studios and is broadcast on Fox. This is probably less of a reference and just the result of shooting the teaser trailer on the backlot at Fox. This isn’t the first time this location has been used in other productions.

The Superman Phone Booth Change

Deadpool decides to intervene and help the man in trouble, racing for a phone booth with John Williams’ iconic Superman theme from Richard Donner‘s classic film playing in the background. This is one of the more obvious references, parodying the way Clark Kent often changed into his Superman costume in the movies and comics.

You might be wondering how Fox was able to obtain the rights to music from a DC comic book movie, and while we don’t know for sure, it’s worth pointing out that Donner’s wife, Lauren Shuler Donner, is a producer on Deadpool and the other X-Men movies.

Logan

While Hugh Jackman doesn’t appear in the footage as originally speculated, the title of his new movie, Logan, appears in the background, playing at a one-screen movie theater that doesn’t seem to be open.

Cable

On the phone booth, we can see writing that says “Nathan Summers coming soon.” This is a reference to X-Men character Cable, another character who will appear on the big screen in Deadpool 2.

Nathan Summers is the son of the Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Madelyne Pryor (Jean Grey’s clone) from a possible future timeline. He was transported as an infant to the future, where he grew into a warrior, before returning to the present to get involved in all kinds of X-Men adventures.

Hope

Inside the phone booth, we see the word “Hope,” which could be a reference to Hope Summers from Messiah Complex, the first mutant born after Marvel’s House of M/Decimation storylines. Decimation was a comic book event that involved Scarlet Witch using her reality-altering superpower to turn all but 198 of the world’s mutants into regular, depowered humans.

Hope’s name also can be seen in the graffiti in the next shot as well. So whether it’s a reference to a mutant or just the feeling of hope, “Hope” hangs all over the background of this Deadpool 2 teaser trailer.