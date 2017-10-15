Following the debut of the first teaser trailer for New Mutants last week, two more of 20th Century Fox’s comic book movies have just wrapped production.

Deadpool 2 has wrapped production, with Ryan Reynolds delivering the news on Facebook, complete with a small batch of behind the scenes photos. Plus, X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg has announced the end of shooting for the next sequel in the long-running mutant franchise as well. Check out photos from each of the productions below.

First up, Ryan Reynolds posted the top page to his official Facebook page along with these:

That’s right, the katanas that Deadpool wields are named “Bea” and “Arthur” after The Golden Girls and Maude actress Bea Arthur. That’s a detail which has been part of Marvel Comics for years, and Ryan Reynolds confirmed the names stuck in a tweet from April of 2015:

The Katanas are named Bea and Arthur. Bea is a dedicated performer and a joy to work with. Arthur's grumpy-wumpy. https://t.co/2GIR8KCV6l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 9, 2015

It’s great to see that they names have actually been engraved on the bottom of the handles like that. It just goes to show you the attention to detail that Ryan Reynolds and the crew of the Deadpool franchise have for the R-rated superhero. Reynolds praised everyone who helps bring this character to life, as well as revealing more Deadpool 2 set photos, in his full post on Facebook:

“That’s a wrap on DEADPOOL 2: A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE! Thank you to our beloved Captain, Mr. David Leitch… words are too clumsy to properly acknowledge your giant heart and talent. I love my hometown of Vancouver and our obscenely gifted crew. From our PA’s, (who are first in and last out) to our set decorators and prop departments, riddling this film with Easter Eggs in almost every scene… Thank you. I already miss being on set. Which is why I’ve decided to continue shooting the film in my underwear from Josh Brolin’s well appointed living room. #MaximumEffort”

That’s a wrap. #darkphoenix #xmenmovies 11.2.18 A post shared by Simon Kinberg (@simondavidkinberg) on Oct 14, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Wraps Too

Finally, with a little less pomp and circumstance and far less seen from the set, director Simon Kinberg announced on Instagram that X-Men: Dark Phoenix is done shooting as well. We haven’t seen anything from the set of the movie, and our knowledge of the story is sparse at best. We know that we’ll be getting a new adaptation of the Dark Phoenix saga from Marvel Comics, but otherwise, specific details have been tightly under wraps.

At the very least we know James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan and Kodi Smit-McPhee are all back for more mutant action in their respective X-Men roles. Plus, Jessica Chastain has joined the cast as the unknown villain of the film, and hopefully she won’t be wasted like Oscar Isaac was as Apocalypse in the last X-Men movie.

Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on June 1, 2018 while X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives later on November 2, 2018.