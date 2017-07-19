When it comes to 20th Century Fox’s surprise smash hit Deadpool, I’m in the extreme minority of people who just didn’t think the R-rated superhero comedy was very funny. Yes, I know you probably loved it, but comedy is super subjective, and for some reason it just didn’t work for me. But there’s good news for me and the three other people on Earth who didn’t think the film delivered as well as it could have the comedy department: a few of the cast members of Deadpool 2 claim the new sequel will be funnier than the original.



In a recent interview with Good Morning America (via Uproxx), Josh Brolin addresses whether or not his Deadpool 2 character, Cable, makes any meta jokes about Thanos, the other big superhero movie role Brolin has coming up:

Does Cable talk about Thanos in new @deadpoolmovie? How funny is @VancityReynolds' new movie? Josh Brolin teases #Deadpool2. #D23expo pic.twitter.com/UAIuXI0c8U — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2017

“Do I talk about Thanos in Deadpool [2]? Not yet. But again, I may. I don’t know. No! I don’t. It’s not that I don’t break the fourth wall. There’s a lot of stuff going on in Deadpool [2] that’s very surprising and will be very satisfying when you see it. To me, it’s even funnier than the first one. That’s to me…I read [the script], and I laughed harder than I’ve laughed in a very long time. So it’s funny…Cable can be very funny. He can be a lot of different things, but he also can be very funny.”

And speaking with ScreenRant, actor T.J. Miller, who played the bartender Weasel in the original film and will reprise that role in the sequel, also says he thinks the new movie will be funnier, and he promises it won’t be a retread in the vein of The Hangover 2:

“I was crying so hard laughing that I dropped an iPad in a public restaurant when I was reading the script. […] I think it might actually be funnier than the first one. I’m really, really excited…It’s not going to be like Hangover 2; it’s not going to be the same movie in a different location, for instance. It’s got different stakes. Different things happen. Some pretty tragic, dark sh*t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that, so that’s interesting. But Weasel remains just absolutely the most selfish individual on the face of the planet.”

I know people who were practically screaming with laughter during the first movie because they thought it was so hysterical, while I just sort of sat there looking around and thinking that the movie was trying a bit too hard. But I love the idea of Deadpool and think Ryan Reynolds is perfect casting, so I truly hope I end up sharing these actors’ opinions about the improved humor in the sequel.

Deadpool 2, which also stars Zazie Beetz as Domino, hits theaters on June 1, 2018.