On the October 16, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui and Jacob Hall to talk about the latest news, including the latest on Harvey Weinstein, Mindhunter season 2, The New Mutants, Avatar sequel casting, and is an all-female Marvel superhero movie in our future? At The Water Cooler, we’ll be talking about puppies, becoming new homeowners, movie pass, The Florida Project, David Fincher’s Mindhunters, and playing Stardew Valley.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The Water Cooler:

Peter adopted a new puppy named Gizmo and watched the first two episodes of David Fincher’s Mindhunters.

HT got her Movie Pass finally? Or saw The Florida Project

Jacob moved into a new house and started playing Stardew Valley.

In the News:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.