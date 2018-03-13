On the March 13, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai Tran-Bui to talk about the latest news, including Game of Thrones, Wolverine, Jeff Goldblum, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Alex Garland, Star Wars, and Fantastic Beasts.
In the News:
- HBO Will Spare No Expense for the ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Shows; Exec Teases Character Deaths in Season 8
- Listen to the Wolverine “True Crime” Podcast You Never Knew You Wanted
- Jeff Goldblum Wants The Grandmaster and The Collector to Star in Their Own Spin-Off Movie
- Fox is Itching for a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Revival, But Not Without Joss Whedon
- ‘Devs’: Here’s What Alex Garland’s FX TV Series is About
- ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Has a Music-Only Cut Available As a Bonus Feature
- Reaction: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Trailer: Dark Times Are Ahead in the Wizarding World
