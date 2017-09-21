On the September 21, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news, including who might direct the live-action Akira movie, Matthew Vaughn’s original plan for a young Wolverine movie and hopes for Kingsman sequels and spin-off films, a fifth Game of Thrones prequel tv show in development, Linda Hamilton returns for the next Terminator movie, and Paramount is reportedly not happy that JJ Abrams is ditching them again to make another Star Wars movie.

In The Mailbag: Phil in LA asks “My ultimate hope is that somewhere down the line, Lucasfilm reboots the prequels and tells a story about the fall of Anakin Skywalker with stakes, and characters that we can root for and care about. Do you think a prequel reboot is possible some time down the line. Cheers!”

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com.