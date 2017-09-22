On the September 22, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news, including a three-hour cut of Superman: The Movie, Jordan Peele’s new tv series, and A Christmas Story live casting. At the Water Cooler, we’ll talk about Murder on the Orient Express and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Disneyland, and in The Mail Bag we’ll take another behind the scenes look at the movie blogging world and talk about set visits.

In The Water Cooler:

Ben read Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

Peter visited Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Disneyland

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Peter from Gainesville, VA writes in, “Very much enjoying the daily podcast, I listen to it, during my hour long commute. A few of the questions have been focus on the movie blogging world, like how to get into movie blogging, the press screening, etc..So I thought I’d add one more. You always hear about the many set visits you guys attend, and was curious how that works, meaning, how do the studios set them up, does the cost come out of your pocket, do the studios pay for it, do you get to interview the cast one on one, or is it a press pool, type thing where questions are thrown out.”

