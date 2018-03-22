On the March 22, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by Weekend Editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about Steven Spielberg, Cryptocurrency movie funding, Meltdown Comics, 4DX x ScreenX, Avengers 4, and Men in Black. And in The Mailbag, we answer a question about the future of physical movie media.

“I am a guy who has a huge collection of movies on Blu-ray, and has to-date shunned digital downloads – although obviously I stream films when convenient. My question is how long do you think the studios will remain committed to producing physical media? Are they in a hurry to make us all use only digital, or does having both suit them? My concern is that when they discs stop being manufactured then the players will stop being updated/improved, too – and then my library will be on borrowed time. I live in the UK and we don’t have Movies Anywhere to make a digital collection a coherent alternative, or a credible service to digitise already owned discs. Just wondered what you guys thought, or knew, of the studios’ intentions long term.”

