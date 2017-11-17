On the November 17, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including a Stripes tv series, Quentin Tarantino’s next movie lands a movie studio, the running time of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Cinefamily permanently shuts down, a Catch-22 miniseries and a Martian Manhunter movie? And in The Mailbag, we try to answer the question: what does DCEU need to do moving forward to succeed.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Mike S writes in “Justice League is obviously a course correction for the DCEU. I think even Peter would admit while it can be fun (which is saying something coming off BvS) it isn’t the great Justice League movie we deserve. What does the DCEU need to do going forward?

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.