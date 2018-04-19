On the April 19, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about a new Amazon series from Westworld creators, Avengers: Infinity War box office is tracking to be the biggest of all time, Paramount is making a M.A.S.K. movie, Master of the Universe lands a couple new directors, reactions to the new trailers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Deadpool 2, and the original ending of Rampage that almost made The Rock quit.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.