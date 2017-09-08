On the September 8, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall and Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news, including a Justice League reshoot update, X-Force writer/director announced, Suicide Squad 2 gets a new director, Terminator 2 3D will close in Florida, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel and LA Confidential tv series in development, and Purge 4 details revealed. And in our Feature Presentation, Brad Oman will be joining us to talk about his visit to the set of Thor: Ragnarok.

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation, Brad Oman joins us to talk about his visit to the Thor Ragnarok set in Australia last year. You can read his set visit coverage on the site:

