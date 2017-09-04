On the September 4, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Brad Oman to talk about television shows that were canceled or ended too soon.

In The Mailbag: Erik from San Jose, CA asks, “I recently came infinitely late to the party and watched Deadwood for the first time. It now sits at the top of my list, along with Terriers, of TV series that were canceled way too early. What are your favorite TV series that were canceled or ended way too early?”

Peter’s Picks: Terriers, Journeyman, Awake (talk about Veronica Mars)

Ben’s Picks: Freaks and Geeks, Day Break, The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien

Brad’s Picks: Reaper, Chicago Code, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip

