On the December 6, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film Managing editor Jacob Hall, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including the Gotti biopic controversy, a Slaughterhouse-Five tv series, a WarGames tv series reboot, Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action film gets a director, and the first reactions to Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread. And in Our Feature Presentation, we’ll be taking a look at the pros and cons of Disney’s potential acquisition of Fox.

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: If Disney Buys Fox: The Pros and Cons of the Potential Acquisition

Positive: X-Men and Fantastic Four Could Join the MCU (Hoai-Tran Bui)

Negative: The R-rated and Audacious Superhero Movie Dies? (Chris Evangelista)

Positive: Marvel Can Stop Trying to Make the Inhumans a Thing (Jacob Hall)

Negative: We Could Lose Edgier, More Mature TV Shows (Ben Pearson)

Negative: Disney Would Be Giving $60 Billion to Fox to Invest in Fox News (Ben Pearson)

Unclear: Disney Would Gain Majority Ownership of Hulu (Peter Sciretta)

Positive: Fox Movies and Shows on Disney’s Upcoming Streaming Service Makes It a Better Value for Consumers (Ben Pearson)

Negative: Disney Already Has Too Many Movies to Promote (Ben Pearson)

Negative: Mid-Budget Movies Could Become Even More Endangered (Chris Evangelista)

Positive: Disney Could Keep 20th Century Fox as Their Adult Branded Entertainment Arm (Peter Sciretta)

Positive: Disney Would Finally Own Full Rights to A New Hope (Peter Sciretta)

Negative: What Will Happen to Blue Sky Studios? (Peter Sciretta)

Positive for Disney: Disney Gets Ownership of Avatar (Peter Sciretta)

Negative for Disney: Disney Gets Ownership of Properties Already in Competing Theme Parks (Peter Sciretta)

Negative: A piece of Hollywood History Gets Swallowed and Possibly Spit Out in A Corporate Merger (Jacob Hall)

Positive: Disney’s Recent Trend Toward Diversity Gets More Powerful (Hoai-Tran Bui)

Negative: Disney is One Step Closer to a Movie Monopoly (Hoai-Tran Bui)

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com.