On the October 18, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest news, including the Sicario sequel, a Rogue One character returns to Star Wars Rebels, the problem with modern movies according to David Fincher, and a Dark Tower sequel. In the Spoiler Room, we’ll discuss a new Stranger Things fan theory.

In The Mailbag:

John D writes in that he works at a mall theater which gets a lot of “general public” audience. “I can tell you that I get asked all shift, every shift “what’s the most popular movie?” And if I recommend something, the first thing they ask is “are a lot of people seeing it?” If my answer is no, the reply 90% of the time is, “screw that, it must not be good.” So yes, the general public, in my experience, does indeed decide if they’re going to see a movie based on its popularity. Going back to your convo last week, the other question I get asked is “Do you have the rotten tomatoes scores printed?” (We don’t). People are becoming MUCH more aware of rotten tomatoes scores, and I can even tell you how many refunds I’ve had to give for people walking out of Mother, screaming at me that rotten tomatoes lied. Back when I was in college, I managed a movie theater that played more indie/foreign fare, and NONE of these questions arose.”

'Stranger Things' Thessalhydra Theory: How Season 1 Might Have Predicted Everything in Season 2



