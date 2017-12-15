Luke Skywalker The Last Jedi

On the December 15, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including Morgan Spurlock’s admission of sexual misconduct, Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s box office numbers, The Last Jedi has more practical creatures than any other Star Wars film, the future of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool, a book of Rian Johnson’s behind the scenes photos will be released, and in our feature presentation, we’ll talk about The Last Jedi and how it doesn’t care what you think about it.

At the Water Cooler:

In the News:

In our Feature Presentation:

Other articles mentioned: What Does The Last Jedi Ending Mean For The Future of the Trilogy?

