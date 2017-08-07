On the /Film Daily podcast for August 7, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Brad Oman to talk about the Karate Kid tv series sequel, the tone of DC’s Shazam, the future of The Dark Tower, Aladdin casting, and Tina Fey in Great News. In the mail bag, we’ll be speculating on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The News:

In The Mailbag: Derek Hall asks “Ok, so I know we’re really far away from Marvel’s Phase 4 announcement. But I’m still wondering what we might see in it. We know about sequels to Guardians, Spider-Man, etc. I was hoping you had some predictions of what new heroes we’ll see in Phase 4. Maybe Marvel does Fantastic 4 the right way if they can strike up a deal with Fox like they did with Sony? Thanks guys. I love the daily pod. Keep it up.”

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word!