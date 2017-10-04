Daily Podcast: The Best Movie Sequels Of All Time, Star Wars, Sonic, Halloween & Hefner
Posted on Wednesday, October 4th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 4, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news including a bunch of Star Wars related news, a live-action Sonic The Hedgehog movie, Halloween reboot casting, and a Hugh Hefner biopic. In The Mailbag, we’ll be talking about the best sequels of all time.
In the News:
- When Will ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Tickets Go On Sale? Our Educated Guess
- ‘Star Wars’ Book Reveals That Yoda Wanted to Train Leia as a Jedi, Not Luke
- A ‘Star Wars’ Mystery No One Was Asking to Be Solved Has Been Solved
- Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Is Speeding into Development
- The ‘Halloween’ Reboot Casts Judy Greer as Jamie Lee Curtis’ Daughter
- A Hugh Hefner Biopic Starring Jared Leto is Happening, Whether You Like It Or Not
In The Mailbag: Leanne R. from LA asks “What are your favorite movie sequels / sequels that surpassed or equaled their former movies in your opinion(s)? Thanks for your hard work on the daily podcast, very it’s always fun to hear film news while stuck in traffic on the 405.”
- Peter’s Picks: Empire Strikes Back, The Dark Knight, Mission Impossible 3, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, dawn of the planet of the apes
- Ben’s Picks: Terminator 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, John Wick: Chapter 2, Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan, Christmas Vacation
- HT’s Picks: Before Sunset, Spider-Man 2, Toy Story 3, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Mad Max: Fury Road
To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.
