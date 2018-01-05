Daily Podcast: The Best Moments in Movies in 2017
Posted on Friday, January 5th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 5, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by the entire /Film team: managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to talk about the best moments in movies from 2017.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In Our Feature Presentation: The 56 Best Movie Moments of 2017
Timecodes:
01:30: The ending of Split
02:30: Luke’s Last Stand in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
04:05: IT ending
05:40: No Man’s Land in Wonder Woman
07:05: The Silencer Shootout in John Wick: Chapter 2
08:30: Peter Parker Meets the Parents in Spider-Man: Homecoming
10:20: James Franco auditions in The Disaster Artist
11:40: Yondu’s Funeral in Guardians of the Galaxy 2
13:10: FLORIDA PROJECT ending
15:10: Miguel Sings to Mama Coco in Coco
18:00: Willoughby sneezes in Three Billboards
20:10: The 9/11 Joke in The Big Sick
21:30: The Game of Thrones joke in Logan Lucky
23:00: Thor and Hulk Reunite in Thor: Ragnarok
24:45: Pie scene from A GHOST STORY
26:45: Armie Hammer Dancing in Call Me By Your Name
28:50: The Final Scene of Raw
31:10: The Market Scene in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). Please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.Cool Posts From Around the Web: