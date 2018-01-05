On the January 5, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by the entire /Film team: managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to talk about the best moments in movies from 2017.

In Our Feature Presentation: The 56 Best Movie Moments of 2017

Timecodes:

01:30: The ending of Split

02:30: Luke’s Last Stand in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

04:05: IT ending

05:40: No Man’s Land in Wonder Woman

07:05: The Silencer Shootout in John Wick: Chapter 2

08:30: Peter Parker Meets the Parents in Spider-Man: Homecoming

10:20: James Franco auditions in The Disaster Artist

11:40: Yondu’s Funeral in Guardians of the Galaxy 2

13:10: FLORIDA PROJECT ending

15:10: Miguel Sings to Mama Coco in Coco

18:00: Willoughby sneezes in Three Billboards

20:10: The 9/11 Joke in The Big Sick

21:30: The Game of Thrones joke in Logan Lucky

23:00: Thor and Hulk Reunite in Thor: Ragnarok

24:45: Pie scene from A GHOST STORY

26:45: Armie Hammer Dancing in Call Me By Your Name

28:50: The Final Scene of Raw

31:10: The Market Scene in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.