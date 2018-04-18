On the April 18, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Chris Evangelista & Hoai-Tran Bui to talk record the /Film writing staff edition of the 2018 Summer Movie Wager. What will be the top ten films of this summer’s box office? We try to predict the unpredictable!

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Jacob Hall

Avengers: Infinity War Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom The Incredibles 2 Solo: A Star Wars Story Deadpool 2 Mission: Impossible – Fallout Ant-Man and the Wasp Hotel Transylvania 3 Skyscraper Ocean’s 8

Dark Horses

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! Action Point The Equalizer 2

Brad Oman

Avengers: Infinity War Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Solo: A Star Wars Story Incredibles 2 Deadpool 2 Ant-Man and the Wasp Mission: Impossible – Fallout Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Ocean’s 8 Christopher Robin

Dark Horses

Skyscraper The Meg Tag

Ben Pearson

1 Avengers: Infinity War

2 Incredibles 2

3 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

4 Deadpool 2

5 Solo

6 Hotel Transylvania 3

7 Ant-Man and the Wasp

8 Mission Impossible Fallout

9 Ocean’s 8

10 Mamma Mia

Dark Horses:

Crazy Rich Asians

The Equalizer 2

Skyscraper

Chris Evangelista

Infinity War Solo Jurassic World Incredibles 2 Deadpool 2 Mission: Impossible – Fallout Ant-Man and the Wasp The First Purge Skyscraper Christopher Robin

Dark Horse:

Ocean’s 8

The Meg

Sicario 2

Hoai-Tran Bui

Avengers Infinity War Incredibles 2 Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Solo Deadpool 2 Mission: Impossible Fallout Skyscraper Ocean’s 8 Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again Ant-Man and the Wasp

Dark Horses

The Meg

The First Purge

Equalizer 2

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.