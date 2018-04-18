Daily Podcast: The 2018 Summer Movie Wager With The /Film Writing Staff
Posted on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 18, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Chris Evangelista & Hoai-Tran Bui to talk record the /Film writing staff edition of the 2018 Summer Movie Wager. What will be the top ten films of this summer’s box office? We try to predict the unpredictable!
Jacob Hall
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- The Incredibles 2
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Deadpool 2
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Hotel Transylvania 3
- Skyscraper
- Ocean’s 8
Dark Horses
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
- Action Point
- The Equalizer 2
Brad Oman
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Incredibles 2
- Deadpool 2
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Ocean’s 8
- Christopher Robin
Dark Horses
- Skyscraper
- The Meg
- Tag
Ben Pearson
1 Avengers: Infinity War
2 Incredibles 2
3 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
4 Deadpool 2
5 Solo
6 Hotel Transylvania 3
7 Ant-Man and the Wasp
8 Mission Impossible Fallout
9 Ocean’s 8
10 Mamma Mia
Dark Horses:
Crazy Rich Asians
The Equalizer 2
Skyscraper
Chris Evangelista
- Infinity War
- Solo
- Jurassic World
- Incredibles 2
- Deadpool 2
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- The First Purge
- Skyscraper
- Christopher Robin
Dark Horse:
Ocean’s 8
The Meg
Sicario 2
Hoai-Tran Bui
- Avengers Infinity War
- Incredibles 2
- Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
- Solo
- Deadpool 2
- Mission: Impossible Fallout
- Skyscraper
- Ocean’s 8
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
Dark Horses
The Meg
The First Purge
Equalizer 2
