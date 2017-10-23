On the October 23, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Jacob Hall to talk about the latest news, including the first reviews for Stranger Things 2, the reasons Last Action Hero bombed, Star Trek Discovery gets a second season, the Justice League run-time is much shorter than expected, we give our reactions to the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread and does Thor Ragnarok feature an LGBT character? And at the Water Cooler, we’ll be talking about Geostorm, Dealt, Too Funny To Fail, the House of Torment and Madden 18.

At The Water Cooler:

Peter used his MoviePass to see Geostorm and wonders why he thought that was a good idea. He rented Dealt on iTunes, and watched Too Funny To Fail on Hulu.

Ben has been playing Madden ‘18 on PS4

Jacob is still moving, but he did find time to visit Austin’s own House of Torment .

In the News:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.