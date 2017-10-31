Daily Podcast: Stranger Things 2 Spoiler Review And Discussion
Posted on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 31, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled discussion and review of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things 2.
In Our Feature Presentation: We gather for a spoiler-filled discussion and review of Stranger Things 2. Here is a section breakdown of our Stranger Things discussion:
- Our thoughts on Stranger Things season 1
- Our overall reaction to Stranger Things 2
- This season’s main storyline
- Eleven’s Return
- The returning characters: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
- Justice For Barb
- New Characters: Max (Sadie Sink), Max’s stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Bob (Sean Astin), Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser)
- Will as The Spy
- Chapter 7 The Lost Sister
- The climax of this season
- The directors
- Stranger Things 3 speculation, hopes, requests
- The Worst Episode of ‘Stranger Things 2’ Has Me Slightly Worried About ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’
- How the ‘Stranger Things 2’ Ending Sets Up Season 3, According to the Duffer Brothers
- ‘Stranger Things 2’ Spoiler Review: The Problem With Sequels…
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com.