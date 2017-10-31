On the October 31, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled discussion and review of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things 2.

In Our Feature Presentation: We gather for a spoiler-filled discussion and review of Stranger Things 2. Here is a section breakdown of our Stranger Things discussion:

Our thoughts on Stranger Things season 1

Our overall reaction to Stranger Things 2

This season’s main storyline

Eleven’s Return

The returning characters: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Justice For Barb

New Characters: Max (Sadie Sink), Max’s stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Bob (Sean Astin), Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser)

Will as The Spy

Chapter 7 The Lost Sister

The climax of this season

The directors

Stranger Things 3 speculation, hopes, requests

Some other great features from the site mentioned in the episode include:

