On the August 24, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Jacob Hall to talk about the latest news including: Daredevil season 3, Lex Luthor’s role in Justice League, The Batman existing outside of the DCEU, Tremors tv series finds a director, the fate of Bad Boys 3, and how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will set up the future of the MCU. And in The Mail Bag, we’ll be talking about standalone DC stories that Warner Bros should make into movies.

In The Mailbag: George from Benicia asks “With Warner Bros developing a Joker origin story leading to the possibility of non-connected DC films, what other stories from the comics would you like to see adapted?”

Peter’s Picks: Red Sun, Superman: Secret Identity, Batman Beyond

Jacob’s Picks: Batman: Black Mirror, Lex Luthor, Current Superman Storyline

Ben’s Picks: Plastic Man

