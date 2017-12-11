On the December 11, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including the first reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Mark Hamill talks Luke Skywalker, the 2018 Golden Globe nominations, the Venom movie storyline, our reactions to a couple trailers for the Spider-Man animated movie and Ready Player One, an update on Louis CK’s I Love You Daddy, and the future of the Fantastic Four.

At the Water Cooler:

Peter went to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Chris, too, has seen the Star Wars

HT didn’t see Star Wars but did get to see Darkest Hour instead

In the News:

