On the August 15, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Ben Pearson, Brad Oman and Hoai-Tran Bui join Peter Sciretta to discuss the latest news, including Sony release date changes including Bad Boys 3 and the Spider-Man spin-off Silver and Black, Frank Miller’s Superman: Year One, surprising casting for Jessica Jones season 2, Godzilla, Tom Cruise injured during Mission: Impossible 6 stunt and a stunt driver on Deadpool 2 tragically died in a crash. Jacob Hall joins us for the Mail Bag, where we offer some suggestions for smaller and older films that Teenagers would enjoy, and in the Spoiler Room we talk about that letter from Eastwatch in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Brian from Texas asks “Hey Peter, really enjoying the daily podcast! I am a high school teacher and I run a film club at my school. I am doing my best to expose my students to a diverse range of films that they likely have not seen before (examples from last year include Sing Street, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Whiplash, and Spirited Away). What are some of your suggestions for great smaller or older (pre-2000) films that teenagers would enjoy?”

Peter’s picks: Vertigo, Election, Before Sunrise, Go,

Ben’s picks: Dead Poets Society, The Virgin Suicides, Sneakers, Better Luck Tomorrow

HT’s picks: The Truman Show, Psycho, Persepolis, Stand By Me

Brad’s picks: Almost Famous, Liberty Heights, School Ties

Jacob’s picks: Do the Right Thing, Starship Troopers, Brazil

In the Spoiler Room, ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Have Already Deciphered That Letter From ‘Eastwatch’

