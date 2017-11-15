On the November 15, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including the Rotten Tomatoes score and box office tracking for Justice League, Quentin Tarantino wants to cast Tom Cruise in his next film, what Christopher Tolkien resigning from the Tolkien Estate means for the future of Lord of the Rings, and Mel Gibson is up for the Joe Carnahan time-loop film Boss Level. In The Mailbag, we’ll be questioning our abilities to separate the art from the artist.

In The Mailbag: Mark S from Phoenix writes in “after all the allegations against many heavyweights in Hollywood, is it acceptable to separate a person from their art. Can I still laugh at Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris”, can I still be in awe at Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist”, can I still be mesmerized by Brett Ratner’s “Red Dragon”? And not solely the filmmakers; “Manchester by the Sea” was one of my favorite films last year, but the more I heard about Casey Affleck and his allegations, the more I felt guilty for praising a man who has committed such atrocities. We all make mistakes, but for those whose actions are unforgivable, do you think we should still celebrate their cinematic achievements? Love the podcast, keep it up guys!”

