On the September 5, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui, Jacob Hall and Brad Oman to talk about Force Friday and Killer Klowns from Outer Space. In the news we discuss The Crow reboot, IT sequel plans, and Joker film casting. And in the Mail Bag we talk about seeing movies multiple times in theaters.

In The Water Cooler:

Brad experienced Force Friday

Peter rewatched Killer Klowns from Outer Space

In the News:

They’re Still Making That ‘The Crow’ Reboot, Apparently

Andy Muschietti Plans to Make the ‘It’ Sequel Before ‘Robotech’

Warner Bros. Wants Leonardo DiCaprio to Lead The Joker Origin Movie /Film reader and friend Jon Armstrong tweeted at us “ Great actor but no Batman in Joker movie doesn’t work for me. Joker is best when his “origin” is in some way a result of Batman’s actions. Either indirectly (Dark Knight) or directly (Batman 89). It doesn’t work for me in the Gotham TV show or comics. So I find it hard to believe a film would be any different.”



In The Mailbag: Chase D from Cincinnati, OH asks “Are you guys fans of seeing a movie more than once in theaters? If so, what’s the movie you’ve seen the most in theaters, and how many times was it? My record, according to my parents, was seeing Jurassic Park a crazy seventeen times at age 5, plus the one time I saw it re-released a few years back in 3D. Anybody close to 18? Do I have a problem?”

Brad’s picks: X2: X-Men United and The Matrix Reloaded, but The Force Awakens won

Jacob’s picks: There Will Be Blood 3x, Mad Max Fury Road 3x, Toy Story 4x

HT’s picks: Tangled, Mad Max: Fury Road, Wonder Woman, Aladdin the most maybe 4

Peter’s picks: Star Wars Special Editions, Prequels, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic Park

