On the March 21, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by Managing Editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the first reviews for Pacific Rim Uprising. And in The Mailbag, we answer a question about which movies and tv shows a film/tv journalist should be required to see.

“Today was the second time I heard one of your critics talk about a movie that they haven’t seen and never will. The first being Bright on Netflix because you didn’t want to contribute to the Netflix numbers that have watched the film. And the second being the original Fantastic Beasts which Ben said that he didn’t see because he thought the trailers looked cheesy. I realize you can’t see every movie that comes out, there’s just not enough time to do so, but both of those movies are certainly not the worst or obscure movies out there. Isn’t it your whole job to criticize movies? That can’t be done if you don’t see them. I mean if it sucks walk out of the theater or turn of the tv but at least give it a try. It’s very puzzling to me that you guys judge stuff without seeing it. I love your show and hope you will address this issue thanks for your time.

