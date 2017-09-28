Daily Podcast: Movies We Enjoyed More The Second Time, Venom, Avatar, Hocus Pocus 2 & More
Posted on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 28, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest news including Venom movie casting, a Deadly Class television series, Apple’s attempts to woo big talent for their original television series programming, Hocus Pocus 2, the Avatar sequels. And in The Mailbag we talk about movies that we enjoyed more with multiple viewings.
In the News:
- ‘Venom’ Might Enlist Michelle Williams to Star Opposite Tom Hardy
- ‘Deadly Class’ Syfy Pilot Coming From The Russo Brothers
- Apple Sets Sights on Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, and More For Its Original TV Programming
- ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Might Really Be Happening
- ‘The Avatar Sequels’ Reveal The First Look at Jake and Neytiri’s Kids, Sequels Will Cost over $1 Billion
In The Mailbag: Amy from NYC asks “Are there films that you enjoyed or understood more after a second viewing? Thanks.”
- Peter’s Picks: Primer, The Prestige
- Ben’s Picks: The Fountain, The Sixth Sense, Anchorman
- Chris’ Picks: 2001, Rosemary’s Baby
