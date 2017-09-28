On the September 28, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest news including Venom movie casting, a Deadly Class television series, Apple’s attempts to woo big talent for their original television series programming, Hocus Pocus 2, the Avatar sequels. And in The Mailbag we talk about movies that we enjoyed more with multiple viewings.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Amy from NYC asks “Are there films that you enjoyed or understood more after a second viewing? Thanks.”

Peter’s Picks: Primer, The Prestige

Ben’s Picks: The Fountain, The Sixth Sense, Anchorman

Chris’ Picks: 2001, Rosemary’s Baby

