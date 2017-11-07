On the November 7, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest news, including AMC’s theatrical masking policy, the Justice League runtime, Luke Skywalker’s backstory in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Mark Millar’s first Netflix project. And in the Mail Bag, we’ll be talking about movies that deserved sequels.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Errol from LA writes in “what movies you think should have had a sequel but never did, and if you have the time, what would be the plot of said sequel? Mine would be Brothers Bloom, where (spoilers coming up) the sequel has Bloom on the run from diamond dog and not being able to cope with trying to plan without Stephen around, who was the main driver of Blooms entire life in the first film. Would love to hear your thoughts on a sequel that never was.”

Peter’s Picks: Tron: Legacy, Dredd, The Goonies, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Almost Famous? Swingers?

Brad‘s Picks: Lost in Space, District 9, Galaxy Quest, John Carter, Real Steel, Spaceballs

