On the September 14, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news, including: the effect of Rotten Tomatoes scores on the box office, another Stephen King movie adaptation in development, Stan Lee lines up future Marvel Studios cameos, Apple announced Apple TV 4K and we have a serious discussion about the Devin Faraci/Alamo Drafthouse situation.

Note: The evening after we recorded this podcast, Devin Farci officially parted ways with the Alamo Drafthouse. We will offer an update on our next podcast.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Sherwin from the Bay Area asks “Hey Peter, It was discussed on the podcast previously why JJ Abrams didn’t have a plan or outline beyond Episode 7 and all I could help but wonder was… wasn’t that supposed to be the job of the Lucasfilm Story Group? Perhaps I misunderstood what their purpose is, but I had thought they were supposed to oversee and steer all Star Wars canon and stories so that there was a single cohesive continuity. Does their influence not expand to the films? I had thought it would be similar to how there was at one point a Transformers story group that would determine the films for the next decade or so. Anyway, I find it all very puzzling that this current trilogy wasn’t hashed out before Ep 7 even started filming, at least that’s what it seems right now. Even the MCU had a loose outline of where they wanted to go, which eventually led to the Avengers film and beyond. I do listen daily, thanks to you and the crew.”

