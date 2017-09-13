On the September 13, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall Brad Oman and Ben Pearson to talk about the new release date of Star Wars Episode 9. And in Our Feature Presentation, we’ll be taking a deep dive into IT: Chapter 2. Now that we have seen the first chapter, let’s geek out about the second part of this Stephen King adaptation. What do we know, who might be involved, and much much more.

In the News: Star Wars Episode 9 gets pushed back to December 2019.

In Our Feature Presentation, Everything We Know About the It Sequel, including the basic novel details, how the two movies will have “a conversation” with each other, the returning crew which includes director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman, details on more childhood and Derry flashbacks, the push towards weirder and more cosmic, Cary Fukunaga’s previous unmade adaptation, the question of if there will be more than one sequel, and our fantasy casting of the main children characters as adults.

