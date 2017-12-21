On the December 21, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including: Ben Affleck’s Batman plans, the first Bright reviews, a reaction to the trailer for the Overboard remake, a group takes credit for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi backlash and Snoke apparently has another apprentice? And at the water cooler, we talk Survivor, The Breadwinner and Ultimate Beastmaster.

At the Water Cooler:

Peter watched The Disaster Artist and the season finale of Survivor

Jacob has been watching Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix

HT talks about Chopped and watched The Breadwinner

In the News:

