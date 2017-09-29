Daily Podcast: Justice League, JJ Abrams, Agents of SHIELD, Coming To America 2, Hocus Pocus, Stranger Things 2
Posted on Friday, September 29th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 29, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news including the Justice League score, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Coming To America 2, a Hocus Pocus remake, Stranger Things 2 and JJ Abrams remaking Your Name.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In the News:
- ‘Justice League’ Score Will Include John Williams’ Iconic ‘Superman’ Theme…But There’s a Twist
- ABC Wanted to Cancel ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ After Season 4, But Disney Refused
- ‘Coming to America’ Sequel Now Has A Director
- ‘Hocus Pocus’ is Getting a TV Movie Remake – Without The Original Cast
- ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Reveals Details About This Season’s “Shadow Monster”
- J.J. Abrams is Remaking Anime Hit ‘Your Name’ – Can It Actually Be Done Well?
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.Cool Posts From Around the Web: