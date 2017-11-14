Daily Podcast: Justice League, Galaxy Quest, Paul Scheer, Scorsese, Mario Bros, Get Out, Pinocchio & More
Posted on Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 14, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including Justice League reshoots, rotten tomatoes score and Ben Affleck‘s future as Batman, plans for a theatrical run for Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film, adaptations of Super Mario Bros, Are You Afraid of The Dark, Get Out’s Golden Globes category, Disney loses their Pinocchio director and Paul Scheer shares some details about the Galaxy Quest tv series and respond to conversations from the podcast.
In the News:
- ‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Show Continues the Story of the Original Cast, Will Address How Fandom has Changed
- ‘Justice League’ Reshoots Make Up 15-20% of the Movie
- Rotten Tomatoes is Delaying the ‘Justice League’ Score to the Day Before Release
- Ben Affleck Wants a “Cool and Graceful” Way to Quit Batman
- Netflix Won’t Confirm a Theatrical Run for Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’
- ‘Get Out’ Could be Nominated as a Comedy at the Golden Globes Because the Golden Globes are Weird
- ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Animated Movie in the Works From ‘Despicable Me’ Studio
- An ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Movie is in the Works With ‘It’ Screenwriter
- Disney’s Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Loses Director Sam Mendes
