On the March 30, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about Jurassic World 3, a pair of buzzed-about directors uniting with Adam Sandler, a new Kate McKinnon comedy, The Tommyknockers movie, Reed Morano’s Anne Frank film, Bill & Ted 3’s status, and Netflix possibly buying EuropaCorp.

