On the November 21, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest news, including a Murder on the Orient Express sequel, Justice League’s projected losses, Paramount’s VR movie theater, the first plot details for Quentin Tarantino’s next movie, more studios in talks to buy Fox and what they might mean for the X-Men universe, and Disney/Pixar head John Lasseter steps down.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.